Gentle Ghost Cockring Black

$11.01

The S-Line Ghost Cockring will give you and your partner some horrifying thrills during a sensual night! It features a 1-speed bullet that will provide extra stimulation and it`s silicone material will feel amazing against your skin. Don`t try to hide in the bathroom, Since it`s waterproof he will follow you into the shower. there is no escape possible!