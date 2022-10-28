United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Shots America
Shots America Chrystalino Doubler Wand
$33.75
Borosilicate Glass Temperature Play Shatterproof The unique shape of this beautifully handcrafted 'doubler' wand has been designed for both vaginal as well as anal play! Place the wand under a stream of lukewarm or cold water and the premium borosilicate material will heat up or cool down for enhanced temperature play. This beautiful wand is shatterproof, non-porous, body safe and will give a lifetime of pleasure!