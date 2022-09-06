M.A.C

Shot Of Colour Lip Oil

$42.00

Formulation: Oil Finish: Shine Features: Hydrating How To Use: Apply directly to lips with unique curved wave applicator Swipe on a shot of magnetism with a moisture-oil gloss that delivers a saturated, high-shine stain. The innovative tint-in-oil formula is ultra-nourishing, extra-smoothing, and provides intense, immediate moisture the moment you apply it to lips. The pigmented stain with a lightweight, bouncy texture leaves a more-than-flushed tint on lips. Its unique curved wave applicator precisely hugs lips for even and smooth application, perfectly delivering high-coverage, wet-shine colour in a single swipe. Key Benefits Instant hydration Immediate high shine Product code 716453740