Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Shoshanna

Shoshanna Evadene One-shoulder Dress

$585.00
At Anthropologie
Polyester, spandex; polyester lining. Ruffled detail. Flounced hem. One-shoulder midi silhouette. Side zip. Dry clean. USA.
Featured in 1 story
These Rose Ceremony Dresses Are Total Keepers
by Austen Tosone