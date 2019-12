Puma x SG

Shorts

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At PUMA

The Selena Collection lands at its second installment; inspired by the rise from her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas to the move maker she is today. Milestone places from Selena’s journey come to life with a modern stylistic edge, while the energy of sport is mixed with the self-expression of street fashion. Selena’s jetsetter mentality comes through with travel-inspired pieces that show the beauty of an ever-expanding lifestyle.