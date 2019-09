Monki

Short-sleeved Crepe Blouse

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A slightly cropped crepe blouse with short sleeves, a semi-formal collar and blazer feel. The front button closure, slits on the side and the sheer feel give it a sophisticated look, just like you. Here in a fab jungle print. In a size S the chest width is 114 cm and the length is 52 cm.