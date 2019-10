Who What Wear

Short Sleeve V-neck Wrap Front A Line Midi Dress

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Universally flattering, undeniably chic: our Women's Wrap-Front Faux Leather Dress - Who What Wear™ . Faux-leather texture gives this classic dress a right-now reboot, while the simple lines and chic tailored sleeves are amazing over tall boots or strappy heels.