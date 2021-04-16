United States
Melloday
Short Sleeve V-neck Elastic Waist Midi Dress
$39.97$22.48
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Office style made easy with a sophisticated pinstripe elastic waist midi dress featuring an open neck and spread collar. - Allover stripes - Spread collar - Open neck - Elastic waist - Short sleeves - Approx. 50" length (size S) - Imported Fiber Content Shell: 69% rayon, 31% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Care Hand wash cold