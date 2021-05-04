Entireworld

Short Sleeve Sweatshirt (classic Red)

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Entireworld

A dropped armhole for a baggier sleeve and an extra-wide neck rib both impart the illusion of oversized-ness that serves no other purpose than to accentuate your adorability. A little bit boxy but drapey and effortless like our other Loop Back friends. Like, omg, I’m such an adorable human with this oversized neck rib, super chill sleeves, and totally relaxed softness.