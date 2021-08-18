J. Crew

Short-sleeve Silk-blend Crewneck Sweater

$75.00 $39.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Think of this as the perfect warm-weather sweater—or like an extra-special T-shirt. Either way, it's one of our new favorite styles for both work (under a blazer) and weekend (with jeans). It's made from a lightweight, drapey fabric with a compact knit—so it's super-breathable, but never see-through. What is this miracle material? It's a blend of TENCEL™ lyocell, an eco-friendly fiber produced from wood pulp that's sourced from sustainably managed and certified forests (meaning not ancient or endangered).