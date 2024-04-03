Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Printed Linen Buttondown Shirt
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Glassworks London
Blue Grey Micro Pleated Long Sleeved Shirt
BUY
$123.00
Glassworks London
Veronica Beard
Calisto Gathered Denim Shirt
BUY
$298.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Everlane x Marques' Almeida
Satin Tie-dye Shirt
BUY
£138.00
Everlane
Everlane x Marques' Almeida
Patchwork Relaxed Shirt
BUY
£119.00
Everlane
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Darcey Popover Swing Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sweetheart Babydoll Maxi Dress
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cutwork Mini Shift Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
More from Tops
Anthropologie
The Darcey Popover Swing Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Sézane
Francisco Top
BUY
£80.00
Sézane
Pinko
Western-style Yoke T-shirt
BUY
£105.00
Farfetch
ASOS DESIGN
Draped Mesh Top In Blurred Cow Print
BUY
£20.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted