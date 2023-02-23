J.Crew

Short-sleeve Mini Dress In Gingham Terry Tweed

$268.00 $201.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Refresh your office-outfit rotation with this short-sleeve style, made with a heritage-inspired, checked tweed and featuring a comfy, crew neckline and pockets for your convenience. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 87% cotton/11% polyester/2% elastane. Back zip. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item BP600.