Abecrombie & Fitch

Short-sleeve Collared Cardigan

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercombie & Fitch

For the ultimate party dress - look no further than our Sunkissed Dress! Add a little spice to your wardrobe with our take on a classic slip dress. Be prepared to turn heads with this effortless style that features a draped bias cut. The Sunkissed was designed to be versatile - it will take you from daytime adventures to evening cocktails. Frankie wears size AU 8 and is 180cm tall. Tia wears size AU 8 and is 173cm tall.