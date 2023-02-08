Anjue

Short Sleeve Button Down & Shorts Set

$36.99

95% Viscose, 5% Spandex Imported Button closure Machine Wash ❤️【NEW DETAILS DESIGN PJ SETS】Two side pockets have been new added to theses pajamas shorts. FULL BUTTON FRONT PAJAMA tops hits at hip, chest pocket with notch collar short pj sets. This pajama top is easy to get on and off, making it perfect for nursing your newborn at home. Breastfeeding mommy can easily breastfeed just by releasing the two buttons of these pj sets. ❤️【SUPER COMFORTABLE PAJAMAS】Anjue womens pajamas set is made from 95% bamboo viscose and 5% spandex, making this pajamas set is soft to the touch, drapes well but lightweight, skin friendly, just like sleeping in the heaven, no binding feeling. It's slick and durable, bringing optimum comfort to your leisure time. ❤️【PJ SHORTS WITH DRAWSTRING】Anjue pj shorts is featured with the drawstring elastic waist to make relaxing as comfortable as possible. Easy to adjust the tightness of pj shorts. 2 Elastic cords at cuffs and trousers, and oversized so you will not feel tied any more. Comfty and lightweight pajamas set/sleepwear for women.