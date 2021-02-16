Vintage Palace

Short Satin Robe

$17.99

Tie closure We would like to resend you a new belt for free if the belt doesn't fit so well. Material: 100% imitation silk. Silky satin material,silky smooth touch feel and comfy to wear. Made of high-quality polyester silk-imitation fiber, it is lightweight, comfortable and you will feel like wearing an expensive silk robe. Measurement: 1X(Bust:62", Length:40"), 2X(Bust:66", Length:40.2"), 3X(Bust:70", Length:40.6"), 4X(Bust:74", Length:41"), Pls Choose Your Size Refer To The Size Information. FEATURES: Pure color, Long Sleeve, Above Knee Length with Adjustable And Removable Belt, Long Enough To Cover The Butt. Elegant oblique V-neck design, It comes with an inner tie for fitting and adjustment for any body size. Extremely durable and able to withstand repeated washing. OCCASIONS: Perfect for Sleepwear, Loungewear, bathrobe, a Gift for Bridal Shower, Bride&Bridesmaid robes, Weddings dressing gown, or everyday wear. It will keep you relaxed and comfortable at home. Care instructions: Machine washable, hand wash recommended, Machine dried on a low delicate cycle.