The Bund

Short Satin Kimono Robe

$13.79

Buy Now Review It

Silky Polyester Elegant oblique V-neck clear design. Available in multiple colors, perfect for weddings, gifts, or everyday wear Made of high quality polyester fiber so the robe is lightweight, comfortable and you will feel like wearing an expensive silk robe. Machine wash cold; Gentle cycle; Tumble dry low; Dry clean recommended Elegant solid color design kimono robe, available in multiple colors. With 2 side pockets, belt loops and inside ties.