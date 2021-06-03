Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Short Satin Effect Dress
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Short dress with draped neckline and spaghetti straps that cross at back.
Need a few alternatives?
With Jean
Alexa Dress
BUY
$239.00
With Jean
Princess Polly
Penney Mini Dress
BUY
$45.00
Princess Polly
Mirror Palais
Underwire Slip Dress Rose
BUY
$565.00
Mirror Palais
Zara
Short Satin Effect Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Zara
Zara
Straight Fit Denim Shorts
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Paperbag Denim Shorts
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Dress With Embroidery
BUY
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Short Satin Effect Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Dresses
H&M
Linen-blend Pull-on Shorts
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Marks & Spencer
Linen Square Neck Midi Skater Dress
BUY
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
Sleeper
Atlanta Off-the-shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress
BUY
£262.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Free Day Dress
BUY
£59.99
Zalando
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted