TheMogan

Short Romper Bodysuit

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

Nylon/Spandex Imported Pull On closure Scoop neckline, soft and stretch smooth breathable fit seamless Sleeveless, adjustable spaghetti straps Pull-on style, lightweight, if stretched out can be sheer Ideal for athletic dressing, or lounge, perfect for wearing underneath your clothes 92% nylon, 8% spandex, hand wash cold Be casually cool in the scoop neck seamless romper! Features a adjustable spaghetti straps jumpsuit, soop neckline and stretchy seamless material. Pull off that chic look with a tunic or a long bomber jacket and a pair of killer boots! Scoop neckline, soft and stretch smooth breathable fit seamless Sleeveless, adjustable spaghetti straps, Pull-on style, lightweight, if stretched out can be sheer Ideal for athletic dressing, or lounge, perfect for wearing underneath your clothes Measurement : ONE SIZE fits most Small~Large, or US0~6, Chest: 28~40in, Length: 26in Model size : 5'3" height, 33" bust, 24" waist, 34" hip, and is wearing a size US One Size 92% Nylon, 8% spandex ; Hand wash cold, Low Iron if Necessary NOTICE: Before order, please carefully read the Size Chart we provided in the pictures (Not Amazon size chart)