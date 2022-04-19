Soma

Short Robe

Meet your match. our Soma Intimates exclusive Cool Nights® short robe is designed to match our Soma Intimates exclusive Cool Nights® chemises, sleepshirts and pajamas to perfection. Made of the same comfortable Cool Nights® fabric that stays cool to the touch, it's the perfect complement to your lounging style. Slightly flared sleeves give it a feminine finish, along with an attached belt that ties to a flattering fit. Details Cool Nights® fabric is made with lightweight rayon fibers that stay cool to the touch and keep the fabric from sticking to your body. Long sleeves. Side pockets. Attached belt. 38" length. 93% rayon, 7% spandex. Machine wash. Imported.