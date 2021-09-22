Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sebby
Short Puffer Jacket
$90.00
$39.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
The classic puffer jacket is given a cropped length and trendy prints and hues to create this unique style.
More from Sebby
Sebby
Metallic Moto Faux Leather Jacket
BUY
$49.97
$120.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted