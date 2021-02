Betsey Johnson

Short Puff Sleeve Polka Dot Print Midi Dress

$128.00 $44.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Dress for a nice special outing in this polka dot short sleeve midi dress. - Sweetheart neck - Short puff sleeves - Back zip closure - Polka dot print - Lined - Midi length - Approx. 41" length (size 2) - Imported Fiber Content Shell/lining: 100% polyester Care Dry clean