Refinery29

Short Pajamas

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=14-16, 1X=16-18 (14W), 2X=18-20 (16W), 3X=20-22 (18W). Details & Care Drift off to dreamland or lounge around on the couch in the luxury of body-skimming PJs made from sustainable materials. 24 1/2" regular top length; 2 1/2" inseam; 27" leg opening; 10 3/4" front rise; 13 1/2"" back rise (size Small) 26 1/2" plus top length; 2 1/2" inseam; 32" leg opening; 13" front rise; 16" back rise (size 1X) Top has V-neck; adjustable straps Shorts have elastic/drawstring waist 100% Lenzing™ EcoVero™ viscose Lenzing EcoVero viscose is a sustainably produced fiber using pulp made from renewable wood sources and certified with the EU Ecolabel for high environmental standards, including lower emissions and water impact than generic viscose Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials Item #6579715 Helpful info: Free Shipping & Returns See more