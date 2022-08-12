Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Short Linen-blend Dress
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Short Linen-blend Dress
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Aritzia
Boyfriend Linen Dress
BUY
$110.00
Aritzia
J.Crew
Button-back Linen Shift Dress
BUY
$98.00
J.Crew
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from H&M
H&M
Linen-blend Vest Top
BUY
£12.99
H&M
H&M
Suede Espadrille Mules
BUY
£49.99
H&M
H&M
Linen Joggers
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Large Canvas Shopper
BUY
£39.99
H&M
More from Dresses
H&M
Short Linen-blend Dress
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Aritzia
Boyfriend Linen Dress
BUY
$110.00
Aritzia
J.Crew
Button-back Linen Shift Dress
BUY
$98.00
J.Crew
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted