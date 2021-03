& Other Stories

Short Leather Crossbody Bag

£165.00 £115.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Structured leather flap style bag with three inner compartments, one of which is zippered. Detailed with contrasting leather sides, a magnetic button closure and a removable shoulder strap. Dimensions: 17.5cm x 19cm x 9cm 6.9" x 7.5" x 3.5" Strap drop length: 47cm / 18.5"