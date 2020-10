Lucky Brand

Short Faux Teddy Fur Jacket

$59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

This cozy faux teddy fur jacket is an on-trend outerwear staple you'll love. Point collar. Long sleeves with banded cuffs. Front zip closure. 2 front welt pockets. Faux teddy fur construction. Lined. Approx. 24" length (size S). Imported