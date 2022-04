Iris Apfel x H&M

Short Faux Fur Jacket

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Iris Apfel x H&M. Short, straight-cut jacket in long-pile faux fur. Concealed hook-and-eye fasteners at front, side-seam pockets, and an inner pocket with a button and pleated upper edge. Lining in patterned twill. CompositionLining: Polyester 100%, Shell: Polyester 100% More sustainable materialsLining: Recycled polyester 100%