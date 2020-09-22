rigby home

Short Drinking Glass Set

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At rigby home

These glasses will be there for you from your morning juice to your evening wine. Our glassware is hand-blown by a small factory in Portugal, and if you look closely you’ll notice subtle imperfections like barely visible waves and tiny bubbles. No two glasses are identical, which is what we love most about them. Pair them with our Tall Drinking Glasses. Dishwasher safe. Buying Guide Reviews