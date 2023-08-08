G-Star

Short Bib Overall

$250.00 $125.00

Features

Features Bib Overall Short is designed in a roomy fit. Adjustability is created at the shoulder straps offering a suspender buckle. This dungaree is cut in a shorter length and reaches just below the knees. A visible chest pocket with a side entry is combined with a hidden pocket inside. In addition, this suit shows inset pockets and back pockets. The shank buttons at both sides are added for ease. Loose Fit Straight front, adjustable shoulder straps with suspender buckles Visible chest pocket- side entry, hidden snap button closure Hidden chest pocket- inside bib Inset pockets, back pockets Shank button closure at both sides Below the knee length