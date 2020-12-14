Shoppe Geo

Shoppe Geo Reveal Stone Collection

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

These curated collections of crystals, minerals, and stones are a perfect gift for the yogi or crystal healing enthusiast in your life. About Shoppe Geo For over forty years, Shoppe Geo has embodied nature's beauty and bounty with one-of-a-kind crystals, holistic gemstones, and distinctive home decor. Each piece is specially curated to bring positive energy into your home and elevate your everyday living.