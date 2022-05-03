Staud

Shoko Two-tone Ribbed Stretch-knit Cardigan

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes STAUD's 'Shoko' style works equally well as a midi dress or longline cardigan. It's made from ribbed stretch-knit in a red and pink colorway and has a slim silhouette with a V-neckline. Undo a few buttons at the hem and wear yours with gold jewelry. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a slim fit Fine knit Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Red and pink stretch-knit Button fastenings through front 65% viscose, 35% nylon Dry clean Designer color: Poppy/ Rosebud This item has been imported