Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Staud
Shoko Sweater | Biscotti White Es
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Our best-selling Shoko cardigan can be worn as a sweater or a dress. Made out of stretchy, comfortable compact rib knit fabric.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Shoko Sweater | Biscotti White Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Giorgiana Dress | Good Luck Pup Es
BUY
$325.00
Staud
Staud
Filippa Dress | Painted Stripe Es
BUY
$450.00
Staud
Staud
Hyacinth Dress | Floral Wave Multi Es
BUY
$395.00
Staud
More from Staud
Staud
Shoko Sweater | Biscotti White Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Mitchell Pant | Camel Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Emilia Top | Camel Es
BUY
$135.00
Staud
Staud
Giorgiana Dress | Good Luck Pup Es
BUY
$325.00
Staud
More from Dresses
Staud
Shoko Sweater | Biscotti White Es
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Giorgiana Dress | Good Luck Pup Es
BUY
$325.00
Staud
Staud
Filippa Dress | Painted Stripe Es
BUY
$450.00
Staud
Staud
Hyacinth Dress | Floral Wave Multi Es
BUY
$395.00
Staud
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted