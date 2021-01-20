United States
Marie Kondo
Shoji Bamboo Bin
$49.99
At The Container Store
Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this storage bin has been handmade of bamboo, an easily renewable resource. Shoji room dividers are ubiquitous in Japan. Made from translucent sheets on a lattice frame, they help make the most of small and shared spaces. Inspired by this traditional design element, Marie created this latticed bamboo catchall for neatly storing linens, clothing items or accessories. It's finished with a coated fabric liner that wipes clean so everything is tidy enough to display on a shelf or in your closet.