Quality shoes require quality care. Now it's easy to keep your Nisolos looking their best all year round. This kit contains products for both standard and nubuck leather including Black Rock Leather 'N' Rich Cleanser, Lincoln E-Z Cleaner, Jak Snow Magic Spray, Heritage Shoe Shine Brush, Heritage Suede & Nubuck Leather Brush, and a cleaning cloth all housed in a zipper enclosed waxed canvas and leather bag. Perfect to toss into a suitcase for travel or store in a closet at home, the waxed canvas and leather bag is handcrafted in an ethical factory in Mexico.