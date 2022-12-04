Felicia Berliner

Shmutz

'Transgressive and hilarious, Raizl's story questions everything we think we know about women, desire and religious faith.' - LA Times 'Berliner finds the bridge between ecstatic and carnal.' -Raven Leilani, New York Times bestselling author 'Clever, subversive, juicy, and surprising....A stunner!' -Deesha Philyaw, author of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies In this witty, provocative, and unputdownable debut novel a young Hasidic woman on a quest to get married fears she will never find a groom because of her secret addiction to porn. Like the other women in her Brooklyn Hasidic community, Raizl expects to find a husband through an arranged marriage. Unlike the other women, Raizl has a secret. With a hidden computer, given to her as part of her college scholarship, she falls down the slippery slope of online pornography. As Raizl dives deeper into the world of porn at night, her daytime life begins to unravel. Between combative visits with her shrink and complicated arranged dates, Raizl must balance her growing understanding of her sexuality with the more conventional expectations of the family she loves. A singular, stirring, and compulsively readable debut novel, Shmutz explores what it means to be a fully realized sexual and spiritual being caught between the traditional and modern worlds. Industry Reviews """Shmutz is a precise exploration of the abject terrain between faith and yearning. Berliner finds the bridge between ecstatic and carnal and welcomes their contractions."" - Raven Leilani, New York Times bestselling author of Luster ""Shmutz is like nothing else I've ever read anywhere by anyone, a thoroughly wonderful novel made on the bones of the unlikeliest of setups. It is a testament to Felicia Berliner's considerable skill that the story of Raizl, obedient daughter, Orthodox Jew, porn addict, is absolutely authentic, hilarious and poignant. 