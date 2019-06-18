Wearth London

Buy a Shurlple, save a turtle. This innovative collapsible straw is compact and very portable making it easy to carry around in your bag or even pocket. It is the ideal zero waste companion for helping to reduce the billions of straws ending up in our oceans every year. The straw is made from stainless steel with a silicone inner-tube and the box is made from wheat composite. They are available in two colours: Pink 'n' Shlurple-y. Green 'n' Shlurple-y.