Shiseido

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkleresist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

$70.00

Ulta Beauty

These quick, concentrated treatment masks reduce the appearance of wrinkles, with just one 15 minute application. With each use skin's texture is refined and resilience is improved, for eyes that look vibrant and awake. This Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask is made with stretchable material to adhere snugly to the eye area, or even the laugh lines around the mouth.