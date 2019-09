Shiseido

Shiseido Anessa Perfect Uv Sunscreen Ex Spf 50+ Pa++++ 60ml

$56.42

Buy Now Review It

Shiseido ANESSA Perfect UV Sunscreen EX N SPF50+PA+++ is waterproof and suitable for leisure and water sports activities. It offers high protection against UVA and UVB and is proven to be sweat-resistant and sebum-proof by FDA “80 minutes water resistant test”. Infused with hyaluronic acid that moisturizes even the dehydrated skin. Allergy tested.