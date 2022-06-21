Zara

Shirt Dress With Ruching

$49.90

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 50% European grown linen. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 54% linen · 43% viscose · 3% elastane European grown linen European grown linen is a vegetal natural fiber cultivated in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It is produced under the European Flax® standard defined by the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp (CELC), the world federative authority of linen agribusiness. Its cultivation uses crop rotation, with few pesticides and fertilizers, and does not use artificial irrigation*, nor genetically modified seeds nor defoliants. These techniques reduce the impact on soil, agricultural biodiversity, and freshwater resources. CERTIFICATIONS The production process of the fiber is certified by European Flax® from the European Confederation of Linen and Hemp (CELC), a non-profit organization that oversees all stages of hemp and linen production and transformation. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Produced without artificial irrigation Produced without using genetically modified seeds Crop rotation supports agricultural biodiversity