Xhilaration

Shirred Underwire Bikini Top

$19.99

At Target

At a glance Removable Cups Junior Sizing Fit & style Model wears size L and is 5'8" Model wears size S Removable cups allow for a customized wear Shirred underwire bikini top is a comfy-cute swimwear pick Soft fabric with added spandex offers comfortable, flexible movement Back hook closure and adjustable straps for easy wear and a comfy fit Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Features: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Features: Ties Garment back type: Plain UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Underwire Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80365451 UPC: 829576164561 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-1086 Origin: Imported Description From soaking up the sun to lounging poolside, the Shirred Underwire Bikini Top from Xhilaration™ makes the perfect swim pick. In a solid hue, this underwire bikini top features cinched detailing with pleats and a tie accent on the bust, and comes with an underwire design to provide you with support and shaping for a comfortable and chic silhouette. The added spandex lends comfy and stretchy all-day wear, and the removable cups and opaque fabric help you find the perfect fit while providing coverage as needed. Pair this bikini top with matching bikini bottoms for a cute beach-style ensemble. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear Junior Sizing Product is designed with Juniors sizing and coverage levels; refer to size chart to find comparable sizes between Women's and Junior, and take into consideration lower coverage levels are typical in Juniors styles. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.