At a glance Removable Cups Fit & style Model wears size L and is 5'8" Model wears size S Removable cups allow for a customized wear Shirred underwire bikini top is a comfy-cute swimwear pick Soft fabric with added spandex offers comfortable, flexible movement Back hook closure and adjustable straps for easy wear and a comfy fit Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Features: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Features: Ties Garment back type: Plain UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Underwire Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80365451 UPC: 829576164561 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-1086 Origin: Imported Description From soaking up the sun to lounging poolside, the Shirred Underwire Bikini Top from Xhilaration™ makes the perfect swim pick. In a solid hue, this underwire bikini top features cinched detailing with pleats and a tie accent on the bust, and comes with an underwire design to provide you with support and shaping for a comfortable and chic silhouette. The added spandex lends comfy and stretchy all-day wear, and the removable cups and opaque fabric help you find the perfect fit while providing coverage as needed. Pair this bikini top with matching bikini bottoms for a cute beach-style ensemble. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.