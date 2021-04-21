Xhilaration

Shirred Side-tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Side Tie Rise: Mid Rise Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Features: Full Lining Ties UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: High Leg Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80365486 UPC: 829576164813 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-1121 Origin: Imported Description Keep your sunny-day ensemble pretty and playful with the Shirred Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. In a solid color for easy styling with a range of tops and swim accessories, this bikini bottom makes an appealing pick for everything from floating in the local pool to chilling in the backyard with a good book. Side ties let you get a secure, comfortable fit with each and every wear, while the low-rise scoop cut and cheeky design create a fun and flirty vibe. Simply pair it with a matching top and finish off the ensemble with a sarong and sun hat for a breezy beachside ensemble.