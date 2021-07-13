Ganni

Shirred Rose-print Organic-cotton Blouse

Ganni expresses feminine charm through this pink rose-print blouse, which takes cues from early 19th-century silhouettes. It’s crafted from organic-cotton poplin with a square neckline framed by puffed sleeves and a slim-fitting shirred bodice that flares to a peplum hem. Team it with jeans and sandals for a relaxed weekend edit. Shown here with: Matteau Shirred organic-cotton poplin maxi skirt, Proenza Schouler Pipe wraparound leather sandals, Staud Scotty crocodile-effect leather shoulder bag and Alighieri L'incognito 24kt gold choker necklace Product number: 1415757