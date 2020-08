Ganni

Shirred Rose-print Cotton Midi Dress

£245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gannis black midi dress is patterned with red roses which evoke the labels inherent femininity, exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. Its shaped to a relaxed silhouette with a shirred bust and slender straps, and features subtle side slip pockets. Team it with a simple shoulder bag and sandals for a romantic weekend edit.