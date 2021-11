Ganni

Shirred Checked Organic Cotton-blend Seersucker Midi Dress

£212.00

At Net-A-Porter

We always look forward to the fresh new patterns and palettes throughout GANNI's collections, and this dress certainly doesn't disappoint - it's made from an organic cotton-blend seersucker printed with vibrant checks. Shirred through the bodice for a close, flexible fit, it has blouson sleeves and a floaty skirt with curved side slits. Style yours with chunky sneakers or boots.