United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ganni
Shirred-bodice Gingham-seersucker Maxi Dress
£215.00
At MatchesFashion
Ganni’s sustainable mindset is captured in this burnt-orange and black maxi dress, rendered in lightweight seersucker made with elements of recycled fibres and organic cotton. Patterned with the label’s signature gingham check, it has a square neckline and shirring throughout the bodice, before falling to a ruffled hem. Wear it with chunky shoes for a playful contrast.