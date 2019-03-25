**MADE TO ORDER ITEM** Please allow two weeks to receive
Our most comfortable bikini, featuring the Shirr Bra and Shirr Bottom. The bra is a feminine take on the classic triangle with rounded cups that are padless but with shiring for volume and underwire for support.
The brief rises just below the belly button and features shirring and a high cut leg for an ultimate flattering and feminine style
XS (A cup), S (B/C cup), M (C/D cup), L (D/DD cup)
Sold as a set <3
Made in the USA
Fabric imported from Italy
Fully lined
Adjustable straps
**Please note that there are no returns accepted on our Made To Order items