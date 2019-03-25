Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Roxana Salehoun

Shirr Bikini

$289.00
At Roxana Salehoun
**MADE TO ORDER ITEM** Please allow two weeks to receive  Our most comfortable bikini, featuring the Shirr Bra and Shirr Bottom. The bra is a feminine take on the classic triangle with rounded cups that are padless but with shiring for volume and underwire for support.  The brief rises just below the belly button and features shirring and a high cut leg for an ultimate flattering and feminine style XS (A cup), S (B/C cup), M (C/D cup), L (D/DD cup) Sold as a set <3 Made in the USA Fabric imported from Italy Fully lined  Adjustable straps **Please note that there are no returns accepted on our Made To Order items
Featured in 1 story
20 Small Bust-Friendly Swimsuits
by Michelle Li