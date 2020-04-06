Falke

Comfort is guaranteed by the soft rayon mix All-over shine Feminine rolled-edge cuff Perfect FALKE fit Perfect FALKE fit The soft viscose-mix makes these stockings ideally comfortable. Thanks to their fine, feminine shine effect, these stockings are ideal for both cool jeans looks and elegant occasions. The socks have a feminine rolled edge finish. Gender Women Pattern Block colour Material 69% Rayon, 18% Polyamide, 11% Polyester, 2% Elastane Look Glossy Shaft length Calf Feel Gentle on the skin Cuff style Rolled Padding None Form FALKE fit Sole Normal Style Casual Item number 46248_6370