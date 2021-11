Mads Nørgaard

Shiny Poly Pillow, Scarab

£80.49

Buy Now Review It

At Mads Nørgaard

MORE ABOUT SHINY POLY PILLOW THIS SEASON WE HAVE TRIED ON A NEW FABRIC ON OUR POPULAR PILLOW BAG. WE HAVE MADE IT IN A MORE SMOOTH AND SHINY VERSION WHICH MAKES IT MORE HIGH TECH. AND THE COLORS OF THE SEASON ARE: ORIOLE, SCARAB AND BLACK.