Tony Moly

Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid

$14.00 $9.80

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Prep your feet for sandal weather! This product helps painlessly remove and improve dry patches and rough calluses from the soles of your feet. The unique formula fortified with fruit extract is a gentle way to remove layers of dead skin cells. Achieve baby soft feet! Each package contains one pair of single-use plastic socks and one single-use pouch of the Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid.