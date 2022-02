Saint Laurent

Shiny Flower Choker

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Saint Laurent shiny flower choker Saint Laurent shows us that beautiful blooms need not all be light and brightly coloured. Embrace the dark side with this shiny black flower choker. Prepare to blossom in the shadows. Highlights black fabric floral detail lobster claw fastening adjustable fit Made in Italy Composition Fabric Designer Style ID: 6584613YG99